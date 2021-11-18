Was the first response to the Bitcoin white paper Satoshi himself?

Since Satoshi Natamoto, the anonymous inventor of Bitcoin, disappeared in 2011, there has been no shortage of theories about his true identity.

Hal Finney, Dorian Satoshi Nakamoto, Nick Szabo and Craig wright they have been cited as possible contenders (although CSW is the main person pushing the latter theory).

Now, after months of research, Gamefi’s research director at Quantum Economics, Gerald Votta, believes he has found the answer to Satoshi’s true identity: Canadian cryptographer James A. Donald. In a new investigative article published Nov. 17, Votta highlighted intriguing circumstantial evidence that he believes proves the link.

Donald was the first person to comment on the Bitcoin whitepaper in 2008, which piqued Votta’s interest. Gerald wrote that the “almost instantaneous” moment was “very suspicious” and led him to “further investigate his life [la de Donald]”.

He explained to Coibntelegraph:

“If you look at the moment, Donald comments just a few minutes after the Bitcoin white paper was published and asks Satoshi such a specific question – how was he able to read the white paper, analyze it, and come up with this incredible scaling question. in like three minutes? ‘ It’s almost impossible”.

Votta wrote that Donald was also a perfect fit: “Donald not only had advanced knowledge of computer science, programming and cryptography, but he knew a lot about economics, history and law. However, it was his own words that helped me connect him with Satoshi Nakamoto.”

It is not the first time that this theory has emerged. As early as 2014, a post by user Bruno Kucinskas on a Bitcoin forum pointed to the same evidence about speed of response, sparking debate. One user argued that the timestamp varies between different files, and another suggested that the time zones were different, which would cast doubt on the elapsed time between posting and replying.

There is also the possibility that Satoshi and Donald spoke privately before posting the question and answer. Votta told Cointelegraph that he had read all of these counterarguments, but that his evidence “speaks for itself.” He noted that only Donald’s project website, Crypto Kong, “is literally the embodiment of Bitcoin.”

Votta’s research focused on Crypto Kong, a software program that uses elliptic curve cryptography to electronically sign documents. “This particular program is strangely familiar to the founding foundation of Bitcoin,” he wrote, with Votta’s blog post delving into the similarities between the information on the site and the white paper.

The echeque website contains the Crypto Kong data and “echeque.com” was Donald’s email domain “james@echeque.com”. Donald emailed Satoshi from this address on at least one occasion, Votta said.

As additional evidence, in the Crypto Kong main page on the echeque website, there is a minimized example of Kong on the right hand side of the screen, with a digital signature that matches the one sent to Satoshi Nakamoto up to the thirty-fourth character.

Then,why would Satoshi have a conversation with himself from two different directions if he was, in fact, Donald? In Votta’s view, this tactic was a ploy to “remain anonymous and raise a contrary opinion on Bitcoin”.

Email between Satoshi and Donald. Source : metzdowd

He also supports his claim with evidence obtained by analyzing the written language Satoshi used: “The comunications [de Donald] contained a language that made me think of Satoshi “, wrote.

He states that the “Satoshi’s excellent command of not only the English language, but also American English” means that he was probably born, raised, or studied in the United States, the United Kingdom, or a former British colony.

For example, Satoshi uses the word “Chancellor” and the British spelling of the word “favor”.

Likewise, he was able to relate Satoshi to Donald by the peculiar use of the word “Chaumian”. Donald used the word in an answer by email on the Digicash patents on August 3, 2003, and Satoshi also used it in an email response on February 11, 2009.

“With that, the mystery was solved. The chances that two individuals have these same credentials, a clear knowledge of the American language and culture, and that they share almost the same white paper are astronomically low.” Votta said.

The founder of Quantum Economics, Mati Greenspan, said Gerard had been working on the investigation for months, along with Vice President of Content, Charles Bovaird, who “ensured proper investigative practices and information gathering.”

The reaction since the theory was published has been “incredible”, said.

“It is by far one of our most popular research papers to date and we continue to receive incredible feedback from industry veterans.”

