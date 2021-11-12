Was Eternals Galactus' gateway to the MCU?

With the premiere of Eternals in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, another great villain of The House of Ideas could be presented thanks to the plot of this film, Galactus the devourer of worlds

The events that were seen in Eternals would have anticipated the arrival of one of the great villains of the House of Ideas to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Galactus, created by the same creator of Eternals in the comics, Jack Kirby.

In interview with the site MCU Direct, the writers of Eternals, Kaz and Ryan Firpo mentioned that the outcome of Eternals would have become a preview of what could come to the MCU, and highlighted the presence of Galactus on the horizon.

“Galactus is an amazing character and villain. We are obviously setting the stage for intergalactic, cosmic and megalithic confrontations. “

If you remember the outcome of Eternals, the team of powerful beings summoned the Uni-Mind to Sersi to prevent a Celestial from emerging from the center of the earth, which would have wiped out the planet.

Before this action, Arishem sentenced Serisi and Kingo that they will be watching what happens on earth, but will no longer intervene to support their creations if humanity is in danger, which could be Galactus’ opportunity to devour the Earth.

How would Galactus attack Earth?

Galactus debuted in the pages of Fantastic Four # 48 (December, 1965), the planet eater could fix his gaze on Earth, now that the Celestials would not protect Earth, to seek to feed on the third planet of the solar system.

“Especially when you kill a space god, and then the space god comes and kidnaps you and plans to judge Earth, I think the door is wide open for world-eating villains”.

Galactus could formally arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, either in Eternals 2 or in the debut of Fantastic Four, directed by filmmaker Jon Watts.

Eternals has a cast consisting of Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari. Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Kit Harrington as Black Knight, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.

Under the direction of the brand new Oscar winner, Chloe Zhao, Eternals is now available in theaters in Mexico and the world.

