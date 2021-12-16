After an intense wait, Activision has implemented Ricochet, the anti-cheat system Call of Duty: Warzone, globally. The news comes a few days after the driver officially debuted – and as an initial test – in the Asia / Pacific region.

According explained the studio behind the renowned video game, Ricochet will be installed automatically along with an update of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific for PC on Battle.net. In this way, players who wish to access the title from a computer will be under the monitoring of this driver that works at the kernel level.

What the anti-cheat system does is detect if users are running some other software in order to manipulate the game. Activision has also launched a section of frequent questions on its website that allows you to know in depth how Ricochet works, and why it was decided to implement it this way.

“Cheating software has become more sophisticated, allowing cheaters to circumvent traditional security approaches. A kernel-level driver allows monitoring of applications that may attempt to manipulate Call of Duty: Warzone game code, while it is running, “they say.

According to the developers, the introduction of Ricochet in the Asia / Pacific region has allowed them to work on the stability of the software. At the end of the day, we are talking about a controller that operates with elevated privileges and with access to all the resources of the PC. But it has also been used to study the behavior of users who cheat; it could be said that it has been a way of collecting “intelligence” to optimize the implementation of this tool.

Call of Duty: Warzone wants to make a splash in the fight against cheaters

Ricochet appeared in mid-October, under a cloak of great expectation. However, it quickly became a source of controversy because within days clues emerged that it may have been leaked on the web. While it was speculated that Activision may have purposely leaked it as a decoy, doubts about its possible effectiveness did not take long to appear. That the cheaters could look for vulnerabilities in the system before its arrival to Call of Duty: WarzoneHe set off the alarms, and with good reason. Anyway, the creators of the video game spoke quickly and assured that everything was under control, and that there was nothing to worry about.

In announcing the global launch of Ricochet, the creators of the popular war game assured that the team behind the anti-cheat system also continue to block illicit accounts; especially those that are resold over the internet.

“Ricochet’s PC kernel-level driver is part of a multi-faceted anti-cheat security initiative, which also includes game monitoring, server security updates and account authentication, and more. The driver is a piece of a larger system, “they indicated.

Warzone it’s not the only game in the franchise Call of duty you will receive the benefits of the Ricochet anti-cheat system. Activision promises that pronto will announce the release date of this utility in Vanguard.