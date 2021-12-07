The developers of Raven Software They are on strike to protest recent layoffs at the studio, Destructoid reveals. After the surprise dismissals last Friday for the evaluators of quality control in Raven, employees are demanding that full-time positions be offered to all members of the QA department, including those laid off.

The news of the layoffs in Raven Software They arrived just before the weekend. A Raven employee said Activision promised team members a pay restructuring for months, but they were called into meetings one by one to tell them they were going to fire them.

Today Raven QA, as a department, is protesting Friday’s layoffs. The team of Raven QA it is essential to the daily operations of the studio. As shared by the ABK Workers Alliance, the Raven Software workers are going on strike to protest the 12 people they have let go so far.

Raven’s quality control team works primarily on Call of Duty: Warzone , an important piece of Activision’s line of games. In a statement, Activision Blizzard said:

“We are converting approximately 500 temporary workers to full-time employees in the next few months. Unfortunately, as part of this change, we also notified 20 temporary workers in all studios that their contracts would not be extended. ”

The California Department of Housing and Fair Employment filed a lawsuit against the publisher alleging discrimination, harassment and a toxic culture at the company. Even more allegations surfaced against Kotick in a Wall Street Journal report, alleging that he had known about problems at the company for years.

However, collective action has increased by Activision Blizzard in kind, with employees organizing their own strikes and signing letters, as well as forming the aforementioned ABK Workers Alliance. The directors of PlayStation , Nintendo and Xbox They have also expressed their own concerns about the publisher.