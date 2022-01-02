Jan 02, 2022 at 10:47 CET

EFE

The Golden State Warriors hit the table in the Western Conference with their victory over the Utah Jazz on the first day of the year in the NBA, in which DeMar DeRozan He saved the Chicago Bulls – leaders of the East – for the second game in a row with a new triple on the horn.

The night also left smiles for the Argentine Facundo Campazzo, that with the victory of the Denver Nuggets over the Houston Rockets signed his best game so far in the NBA (22 points and 12 assists).

JAZZ 116 – WARRIORS 123

In a duel in style in the West, the Warriors emerged victorious from Utah and broke the Jazz’s six-game winning streak after a volcanic and passionate game that was full of alternatives.

Those of Steph curry (28 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists) clearly sent the break (54-60), but the Jazz reacted with a superb third quarter (41-22) to turn the game around.

In the fourth quarter, the Warriors imposed their punch thanks to Andrew Wiggins (25 points and 4 assists), Otto porter Jr. (20 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists) and a decisive Andre Iguodala (12 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists) who made the triple necessary to close the match.

The Mexican Juan Toscano–Anderson He played 12 minutes for the Warriors in which he had 2 points, 2 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block while Curry set a new record with his 3-point proficiency, this time for the most games in a row making at least one shot. of three (158 meetings so far).

The Jazz could not complete the comeback despite their usual choral contribution: Rudy Gobert, Bojan bogdanovic, Donovan Mitchell Y Jordan clarkson they got 20 points per head.

WIZARDS 119 – BULLS 120

DeMar DeRozan He ended 2021 with a triple on the horn to give the Chicago Bulls victory over the Indiana Pacers and started it in the same way with a new three-shot winner when time was running out, this time from the corner and with two players. above, to destroy the Washington Wizards.

“I don’t know if I’m dreaming or if it’s real,” he said. DeRozan after the game and after the feat of chaining two triple winners on two consecutive nights.

The seventh consecutive victory of the Chicago counted as main architects with Zach LaVine (35 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists), DeMar DeRozan (28 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists) and Nikola Vucevic (22 points and 12 rebounds).

With the Brooklyn Nets stumble, the Bulls are now solo leaders of the East.

On the part of the Wizards, who caressed the victory after a triple of Kyle kuzma in the absence of 4 seconds, Bradley Beal (27 points and 17 assists) and himself Kuzma (29 points and 12 rebounds) were the most outstanding.

The Colombian James Echenique he had no minutes in those of Washington.

NETS 116 – CLIPPERS 120

The big surprise of the night was given by the Los Angeles Clippers, who took a very valuable victory from the Brooklyn Nets court despite the fact that they came with many casualties and with all the losses.

Kawhi leonard, Paul george, Marcus morris, Ivica zubac, Luke kennard, Nico Batum, Isaiah Hartenstein… None of them were available for the Clippers who, despite everything, gave a lesson in collective dedication and sacrifice to bring down the Nets.

Eric Bledsoe (27 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals), Reggie jackson (19 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists) and Terance Mann (19 points and 3 rebounds) were the most outstanding for Los Angeles while James Harden (triple-double with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists) and Kevin Durant (28 points and 9 rebounds) were the most successful for the Nets.

The Spanish pivot Serge Ibaka He started for the Clippers and had 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and a block in 22 minutes.

With this loss at home, the Nets have two lost games in a row for the first time all season.

BUCKS 136 – PELICANS 113

Faced with the doubts of the Nets, the Milwaukee Bucks continue their climb steadily in the East and this Saturday they added their sixth win in a row with a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Giannis Antetokounmpo He achieved a triple-double (35 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists) was too much for a Pelicans in which he stood out Jaxson hayes (23 points and 7 rebounds).

The Spanish pivot Willy Hernangómez He came out in the Pelicans starting five and had a remarkable performance with 11 points, 8 rebounds and an assist in 20 minutes on the court.

ROCKETS 111 – NUGGETS 124

Facundo Campazzo played his best game since landing in the NBA, scoring 22 points (with 7 of 11 shooting and 3 of 5 on triples), 12 assists, 4 rebounds, 5 steals and 2 blocks as the starting point guard for the Nuggets in the game that Denver beat the Houston Rockets.

Nikola Jokic (24 points and 11 rebounds) also shone for the Nuggets in a game that they dominated by 31 points.

Jalen green (29 points) was the leading scorer for a Rockets in which the Spanish Usman Garuba he played 12 minutes and had 2 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and 2 steals.

PISTONS 117 – SPURS 116

The Detroit Pistons, the worst team in the NBA and had only won two of their previous 20 games, took the duel against the San Antonio Spurs after overtime.

Hamidou diallo (34 points, 14 rebounds and 4 assists) led the Pistons while Bryn forbes (27 points and 7 rebounds) was the most outstanding of the Spurs.

EAST CONFERENCE

1.- Chicago Bulls (24-10).

2.- Brooklyn Nets (23-11).

3.- Milwaukee Bucks (25-13).

4.- Miami Heat (23-13).

5.- Cleveland Cavaliers (20-16).

6.- Philadelphia 76ers (19-16).

7.- Charlotte Hornets (19-17).

8.- Washington Wizards (18-18).

9.- Boston Celtics (17-19).

10.- New York Knicks (17-19).

11.- Toronto Raptors (15-17).

12.- Atlanta Hawks (16-19).

13.- Indiana Pacers (14-22).

14.- Orlando Magic (7-29).

15.- Detroit Pistons (6-28).

WEST CONFERENCE

1.- Golden State Warriors (28-7).

2.- Phoenix Suns (27-8).

3.- Utah Jazz (26-10).

4.- Memphis Grizzlies (23-14).

5.- Denver Nuggets (18-16).

6.- Los Angeles Clippers (19-18).

7.- Los Angeles Lakers (18-19).

8.- Dallas Mavericks (17-18).

9.- Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19).

10.- Sacramento Kings (15-22).

11.- San Antonio Spurs (14-21).

12.- Oklahoma City Thunder (13-22).

13.- Portland Trail Blazers (13-22).

14.- New Orleans Pelicans (13-23).

15.- Houston Rockets (10-27).