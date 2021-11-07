Operating profit rose 18% but fell short of analysts’ forecasts as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus led to shortages and reduced consumer spending, while damage caused Hurricane Ida and European floods increased losses at auto insurer Geico and other insurance units.

Meanwhile, net income fell 66%, reflecting lower gains from holdings of stocks such as Apple Inc and Bank of America Corp ..

Berkshire bought back $ 7.6 billion of its own shares in the third quarter and $ 20.2 billion this year as rising equity markets made buying entire companies increasingly expensive.

The buybacks, which appeared to continue into October, suggest that Buffett, a 91-year-old billionaire, sees greater value in his own Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate, whose businesses include the BNSF railroad and the energy unit of the same name.

“One of the big parlor games is what Berkshire’s next big acquisition will be,” said Cathy Seifert, an analyst at CFRA Research, who has a “hold” rating on Berkshire shares. “I think we just saw it: he bought back $ 20 billion of his own stock.”

Third-quarter operating earnings increased to $ 6.47 billion, or about $ 4.331 per Class A share, from 5.48 billion, or about $ 3.488 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts were forecasting an average of $ 4,493 per share, according to Refinitiv I / B / E / S.