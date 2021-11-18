Warner's New Free Fighting Game Officially Announced Multiversus

Warner Bros. Games today announced MultiVersus, an all-new, free-to-play Platform Fighter video game featuring a team-based 2v2 format combined with an ever-expanding cast of iconic characters and legendary universes.

Developed by Player First Games, MultiVersus is scheduled for worldwide release in 2022 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One consoles and PCs with full cross-play support.

MultiVersus showcase a variety of beloved heroes and personalities with whom you can team up or compete in epic battles, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn (DC Super Heroes and DC Super-Villains); Shaggy (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Tom and Jerry (Tom and Jerry); Jake The Dog and Finn The Human (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); an extraordinary and original creature called Reindog; And much more to come.

Featuring matchups with a strong emphasis on cooperative online play, each fighter will be equipped with a set of combat techniques that distinguish the new version in the 2v2 game. This allows fighters to present a set of custom moves that are dynamically combined. with other characters as they fight for supremacy. From Wonder Woman and her Lasso of Truth attack that unexpectedly combines with Shaggy and her sandwich projectile, to Arya Stark’s face-swapping ability that is used to complement Superman’s laser vision, the impossible can be made possible through of surprising combinations of teams and confrontations. The game’s fun multiplayer battles can be set against the backdrop of various reimagined environments of stunning worlds, including Batman’s Batcave, Jake and Finn’s Tree Fort, plus many others. MultiVersus It will also include intense 1v1 matchups and a 4-player free-for-all mode in which only one fighter can be victorious.

“With MultiVersus we are creating a distinct competitive game that allows us to combine an extensive list of celebrated WarnerMedia franchises for gamers to enjoy, “said David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Games. We’re partnering with the talented team at Player First Games to bring a free online platform fighter featuring a host of iconic characters fans know and love, from Wonder Woman and Bugs Bunny to Game of Thrones’ Shaggy and Arya. And this is just the beginning, as we are excited to support the upcoming seasons and game content.

«MultiVersus It is a dream project for our team at Player First Games, and we are excited to officially reveal the game, ”said Tony Huynh, Co-Founder and Game Director, Player First Games. “We have built MultiVersus from the ground up to be a cooperative social game that encompasses teamwork and strategy. We’re also focused on delivering world-class online play through rollback netcode-based network code so that friends and rivals can enjoy a seamless competitive experience as they battle against our diverse roster of characters.

What’s more, MultiVersus will feature an all-star cast of talents who will lend their voices to the game, including Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series, Batman: Arkham series) as Batman, George Newbern (Justice League vs. Fatal Five, Injustice 2 ) as Superman, Abby Trott (Carmen Sandiego) as Wonder Woman, Tara Strong (Batman Ninja, Batman: Arkham series) as Harley Quinn, Matthew Lillard (Scooby Doo) as Shaggy, Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes Cartoon) as Bugs Bunny and Tom and Jerry, Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) as Arya Stark, John DiMaggio (Adventure Time) as Jake the Dog, Jeremy Shada (Adventure Time) as Finn the human, Daniel DiVenere (Spirit Riding Free) as Steven Universe, Estelle (Steven Universe) as Garnet and Andrew Frankel (Jellystone) as Reindog.

