WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS explore their sale

WarnerMedia (owned by AT&T) and ViacomCBS are analyzing the potential sale of the CW Network, a US TV channel that they jointly own.

This is how he assures it The Wall Street Journal this Thursday, January 6.

Possible buyers include Nexstar Media Group, the country’s largest broadcaster.

The CW Network especially targets a teen and young adult audience. It owes its initials to the union of the first letters of “CBS” and “Warner Bros”.

The CW, which began its operations in 2006 with the America’s Next Top Model series, is known as the “Green Chain”, because its logos and advertisements are always in the color green.

According to WSJ, the talks are well advanced and an agreement could be reached soon. Although there are other companies interested, the agreement with Nexstar is the one that is most advanced.

The most foreseeable scenario is that Nexstar takes a majority stake in CW, and that CBS and WarnerMedia remain minority partners and are committed to being the main content providers for the signal.

CBS and WarnerMedia have been exploring strategic options for the CW Network for several months now because the signal is not profitable as an independent broadcaster.

Strategy with the future CW Network

Warner Bros, which produces some of the CW’s biggest shows, like “Riverdale,” has generated significant revenue by selling its shows to Netflix, for example.

Other popular CW shows are “All American” and “The Flash.”

CBS produced “Walker” for the CW, based on the television show “Walker Texas Ranger.”

With the launch of HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s streaming service, future CW shows made by Warner Bros will be channeled there, so the equation is not going to close to sustaining the signal.

It should be remembered that AT&T is in the process of merging its entertainment business WarnerMedia, which also includes cable channels TNT, TBS and CNN, with the giant Discovery Inc to create a separate company.

For Nexstar, controlling CW would represent an important step towards its content-related aspirations. For months he has invested in a national cable news service called NewsNation.

ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia have been partners in CW since 2006, when the signal was born from the merger of UPN and WB.