This Wednesday, December 1, Warner Bros. released a new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, film that marks the return of the iconic Matrix saga and Lana Wachowski to its direction.

Although there is not really much content in terms of new images of Resurrections, the video, titled Deja vu, is a way of establishing parallels between the film that is about to be released and the stories that preceded it. Thus, the clip shows a sequence of images that intertwine some moments of the new film with similar sequences from their predecessors.

The trailer is titled Deja vu, because it is marked by the meaning of a recognized Trinity dialogue, taken from the original film, where it explains that a deja vu is usually a glitch in the matrix, which occurs when they change something.

In that first tape, Trinity explains to Neo that the cat she saw passing them at the Lafayette Hotel was an indicator that the code of the Matrix itself was being rewritten., which indicated that the Agents were after them. AND the advance begins precisely with Neo looking at a black cat.

On the other hand, the advances show that, as happened in the previous films, The Matrix Resurrections bet on action scenes and slow motion; And with the advancement that filming technology has had since 2003 – the year the third film in the series was released – it will be interesting to see how new resources were harnessed to create memorable scenes.

It should be noted that, recently, one of the scriptwriters of the fourth installment, David Mitchell, said that The Matrix Resurrections It is not a sequel, but a film with a dynamic independent of the original trilogy.

“It’s certainly not just another sequel, but something self-contained that contains the three Matrix that precede it in an ingenious way. It’s a very beautiful and strange creation. They also managed to do a couple of things that we see in action movies, which it means that it subverts the rules of the blockbusters “, affirmed the screenwriter.

Given this, some theories have arisen that say that the Matrix has been restarted and it is for that reason that some events will be similar to those of the beginnings of the saga, but for now everything is mere speculation and we will really know what it will relate The Matrix Resurrections next December 22, the day it will be released simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max.