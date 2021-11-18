After a few weeks full of rumors, Warner Bros. has made Multiversus official, his fighting game in the style of Smash Bros. Finally, even his name was leaked, although now we have been able to know numerous details and we have even been able to see the first trailer of the title that will arrive as a free-to-play on Xbox Series X | S , Xbox One, PlayStation5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam throughout the year 2022 Worldwide.

Multiversus is being developed by Player First Games and will feature an ever-growing cast of iconic characters from legendary Warner Bros. universes. The title will feature multiple online modes, including a team-based 2v2 format, matches of 1 against 1 and all against all for 4 players.

Squad of Multiversus fighters

Multiversus has been released with more than a dozen confirmed characters. Although there are more on the way, some superheroes such as Batman and Superman have already been confirmed along with other characters from series such as Game of Thrones or Adventure Time, there is also space for original characters:

Batman (DC Super Hero)

Superman (DC Super Hero)

Wonder Woman (DC Super Hero)

Harley Quinn (DC Super-Villain)

Shaggy (Scooby-Doo)

Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes)

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

Jake the Dog (Adventure Time)

Finn the Human (Adventure Time)

Steven Universe (Steven Universe)

Garnet (Steven Universe)

Tom and Jerry (Tom and Jerry)

Reindog (an extraordinary original creature)

Each Multiversus fighter will have their own unique abilities together with different cosmetic aspects. In addition, the title will feature several maps based on the worlds of the characters. Among other details, the game will have full multiplatform progression and expects to be expanding over the months following its launch. Now, we will have to wait a while to learn more details about the promising and free title that has not specified what its paid add-ons will be.