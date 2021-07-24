Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy are films that form an independent cinematic universe, but it could be very different.

The movie Man of Steel (2013) by Zack snyder was the one that officially started the DCEU, a cinematic universe to which to add films such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Suicide Squad (2016), Wonder Woman (2017), Justice League (2017), Aquaman (2018), Shazam! (2019), Birds of Prey (2020), Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) and now they will release more installments such as The Suicide Squad (2021), The Flash (2022), Black Adam (2022), Aquaman 2 (2022), Shazam! 2 (2023) and Wonder Woman 3. Although Warner Bros. wanted the Dark Knight trilogy to be the beginning of everything.

But Christopher Nolan didn’t want to direct any more Dark Knight movies and Christian bale He turned down a super offer of about $ 50 million to return as Batman. Therefore, they signed Ben affleck and things were very different from the initial plans.

Now we know more details of what happened at the management level.

In a new interview, David S. Goyer admitted that Warner Bros. had been trying to pressure Christopher Nolan into linking the Dark Knight trilogy to the foundation of an entire DC Comics universe, something the director resisted.

“Chris always wanted to keep the Dark Knight movies as a separate entity and the studio still wanted, understandably, to bring him into an expanded DC universe. Chris was obviously a producer on The Man of Steel, and it’s tempting to think they were linked, but actually they weren’t. I mean, I’m sure one could do it retroactively. “

Now, Batman will have another separate cinematic universe starring Robert Pattison Y Warner Bros. He wants it to be a new trilogy, although we have to wait until March 2022 to know if it has the expected success.

Would you have liked Christian Bale to have continued as the Dark Knight? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.