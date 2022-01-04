Producer James McTeigue has confessed that Warner Bros had several ideas to make Matrix 4 without with Lana Wachowski, who finally joined the project.

Last week it was finally released Matrix Resurrections, a new chapter in the franchise created by the Wachowski sisters. Although the arrival of a fourth film was somewhat unexpected, apparently from Warner Bros they had been planning to relaunch the saga for a long time.

In a recent interview with Collider, the producer James McTeigue He confessed that at one point in the production Warner Bros considered having another director for the film. McTeigue admitted that given the economic potential of a franchise like The Matrix, the possibility of a fourth movie was always on the table.

Still when Lana Wachowski Finally, he expressed that he wanted to be part of the project, since Warner did not think about it to make the film with the director instead of passing the film to someone else.



If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog.

“When you have a franchise with that potential to make money, there is always talk. In the same way that the Marvel universe repeats itself, you have Spider-Man, or Iron Man or Thor. There is always potential to update those movies for the possibility of making money and telling new stories. It is not just a tax thought“McTeague explained.

“So yes, there were several possible versions, but [Warner Bros] he did not find the good one. So when Lana came in and said … Look, I’d like to make another movie, because of course we did it with the filmmaker who was the genesis of The Matrix.“.



Your favorite movies and series are on Disney +. Subscribe for € 8.99 / month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price. Read: Assassin's Creed Valhalla seems to target God of War in its next expansion

Matrix Resurrections has started its first week in theaters with a modest box office, albeit exceeding estimated grossing projections. From Warner Bros they have already expressed their interest in producing a fifth Matrix film if Wachowski wanted to direct another installment of the franchise.

Although neither the director nor the studio have confirmed or denied the plans for Matrix 5, the door remains wide open and with more possibilities to tell new stories. Wachowski has already expressed that Matrix Resurrections is not the beginning of a new trilogy, although if at some point he changes his mind, it seems that Warner would be delighted to have it again.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Mariló Delgado.