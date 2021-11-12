Christmas is getting closer and closer: Halloween is behind us, Mariah Carey is waking up from her slumber and we are immersed in the Singles Day and Black Friday sale campaigns. It is a good time to think about holiday shopping and gifts. In this Hunting Bargains we warm up our engines for the dates that are to come.

IPhone Deals





iPhone 13 128GB by 909 euros 859 euros: not long ago they have been available on the market and we already see some other offer that deserves attention, especially if you are thinking of getting one or giving it away. It has a 6.1 “Super Retina XDR screen, Apple A15 Bionic processor and 12 MP dual rear camera.

Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) – Pink

iPhone 13 mini 128GB by 809 euros 759 euros: the successor to the first Apple smartphone with a 5.4 “Super Retina XDR OLED screen, it maintains its compact design for users looking for a super handy terminal with one hand without giving up the power of its older brother. beast that feels good to the hand.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini (128GB) – Blue

iPhone 12 mini 64GB for 626 euros: the small but tough iPhone 12 mini is also on sale, Apple’s first compact smartphone with a “modern” design with almost no borders, notch and Face ID facial recognition so that it can be unlocked safely and quickly with our face.

New Apple iPhone 12 Mini (64GB) – de en Malva

Apple Watch Deals





Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS by 459 euros 389 euros: the flagship “smart” watch of the last generation from Cupertino is discounted at 70 euros. It has a blood oxygen measurement and an always-on altimeter. Its S6 SiP processor is up to 20% faster than the Series 5.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) Aluminum Case (PRODUCT) RED – Sport Band (PRODUCT) RED

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular 40mm by 529 euros 399.95 euros: the smallest model is also discounted, but with Cellular connectivity to be able to play streaming music, make calls without the iPhone, receive notifications, etc.

SEALED / APPLE WATCH SERIES 6 40MM RED GPS + LTE CELLULAR

Apple Watch Nike SE 40mm GPS + Cellular for 274.95 euros: possibly the most recommended Apple Watch for those who want a fully compatible iPhone smartwatch, good features and a more affordable price. This model has LTE / 4G connectivity to be more independent from the iPhone.

APPLE WATCH NIKE SE 40MM GPS LTE CELLULAR SPACE GRAY DAMAGED PACKAGING WARRANTY

IPad Deals





iPad Air (2020) with Wi-Fi 64GB by 649 euros 579 euros: one of the best Apple iPads for value for money: almost borderless design and 10.9 “screen, Touch ID fingerprint reader integrated in the lock / power button, 12 MP rear camera, Wi -Fi 6 and stereo speakers.

2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-Inch Wi-Fi 64GB) – Silver (4th Gen)

iPad Pro (2021) 11 “Wi-Fi 128GB by 879 euros 835.99 euros: the most powerful tablet in the Apple catalog stands out for its 11 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen, M1 chip, dual rear camera with LiDAR sensor, compatibility with the second generation Apple Pencil and many more features.

2021 Apple iPad Pro (11-inch Wi-Fi 128GB) – Silver (3rd Gen)

Mac Deals





Mac mini M1 with 512GB SSD by 1,029 euros 874.66 euros: Apple’s most compact desktop computer wastes power on all four sides by the M1 chip. This model has 512 GB of internal SSD storage for the operating system, apps and files.

2020 Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

14 “MacBook Pro (2021) by 2,249 euros 2,159 euros: Apple has launched two new very powerful laptops aimed at professionals who require a lot of power to work. This is the 14 “one and it comes with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD and M1 Pro chip.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, Apple M1 Pro Chip with Eight-Core CPU and Fourteen-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – Silver

16 “MacBook Pro (2021) by 2,749 euros 2,639 euros: the other laptop, even more powerful, is the 16 “with the M1 Pro 10-core chip, a beast both in performance and autonomy and with a high-quality screen.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M1 Pro Chip with Ten-Core CPU and Sixteen-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – Space Gray

Accessory offers





AirPods Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with MagSafe Charging Case by 279 euros 219 euros: The review of Apple’s most advanced fully wireless headphones is compatible with MagSafe chargers and is discounted 60 euros. They feature active noise cancellation, ambient sound mode, water resistance, spatial audio with head tracking, and more.

Apple Airpods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (2021)

Apple MagSafe Battery for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 by 109 euros 90.19 euros: recharge the latest iPhone compatible with MagSafe and this external battery with elegant design from Apple. It is a different concept of power bank, since it prioritizes depleting its charge to that of the smartphone to avoid further deterioration of the iPhone battery.

Apple MagSafe Battery (for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro MAX, and iPhone 12 Mini)

AirPods 2 Fully Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for 99 euros: Apple’s popular wireless headphones are at a scandal price at MediaMarkt. H1 chip, “Hey Siri” and 24 hours of autonomy with its case, a good gift for this Christmas.

Apple AirPods with charging case (2nd generation)

More offers

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros a year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible for free for 30 days.

In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may vary after publication.