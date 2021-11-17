WarioWare: Get It Together! Premieres Penny's song in Spanish!

WarioWare: Get It Together! Penny’s song premieres in Spanish, Nintendo recognizes that Penny’s song is one of the best things in the game and releases a version for Latin America.

If you thought that WarioWare: Get It Together! It no longer contained more news, so this is a pleasant surprise. Nintendo releases Penny’s song in Spanish for Latin America.

WarioWare: Get It Together! is a compilation of minigames co-developed by Nintendo EPD and Intelligent Systems for Nintendo Switch. It is the ninth installment of the series WarioWare, after WarioWare Gold (2018) for Nintendo 3DS, and was announced in September in the E3 2021 during the presentation of Nintendo Direct.

Nintendo recognizes that Penny’s Song is one of the best things about WarioWare: Get it Together! And through a statement presented the version in Spanish special for Latin America of Penny’s song.

This version of the song prepared her Nintendo and their Localization team especially for all WarioWare fans in Latin America or for those who enjoy this game in Spanish but not in Spain.

This song is not included in any version of the game (There it is only in English), but it is on social networks such as Facebook and Instagram and here we have it for you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/Ej1DqDN9AEc

The WarioWare series It has been very successful throughout the world but also within the Spanish-speaking public and especially in Latin America.