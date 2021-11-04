It was one of Creative Assembly’s best kept secrets. Total War: Warhammer III, the new installment of the legendary Games Workshop franchise, has finally revealed its release date in early 2022.

Will be the next February 17 when we can enjoy the strategy based on Warhammer Fantasy on PC, although it comes with a surprise. The Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to enjoy the work also on PC since the first day. We will therefore have access to the largest title so far in the entire series, with six factions, nine unique legendary lords and of course, a lot of replayability.

Grand Cathay or Kislev are some of the factions that we can control in Total War: Warhammer III, while we face thousands of demons and monsters belonging to the Realms of Chaos. Our task will go further, thinking smartly how to run our empire, manage to deploy huge armies and arm your soldiers with the best tools of annihilation.

His arrival was delayed a little more than a month and a half ago, scheduled for 2021. Today’s announcement reveals the Kingdom of the Ogres as one of the possible factions to choose from. In addition, since the study they have confirmed that free content will be added progressively, just as different surprises await us for the future.