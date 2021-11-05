SEGA has announced that it will launch Total War: Warhammer III for PC next February 17th via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store. To everyone’s surprise, the title will be included in Xbox Game Pass for PC from the day of its launch. Available for 59.99 euros, players who purchase it the first week will receive the Ogre Kingdoms race pack, which includes the Ogre Kingdoms alongside their two legendary Lords: Grasientus Toothless and Skrag the Butcher, who have been shown in the new trailer Posted today:

In addition to the digital version available on the aforementioned platforms, Total War: Warhammer III will have two physical editions. On the one hand, the day one edition will include the game along with a double-sided poster, a sheet with stickers and the Orc Kingdoms race pack. For its part, the limited edition will include all this content along with an embossed metal box.

The wait for Total War: Warhammer III comes to an end a year later

SEGA announced Total War: Warhammer III last February as a new installment that will plunge players into a cataclysmic conflict between the ruinous demonic powers and the sentinels of the mortal world. Demons will fill the grounds of the mysterious Eastern Lands, as well as the Realm of Chaos, where players will have to use more strategy than ever before in this trilogy.

Among the novelties of Total War: Warhammer III are new and iconic breeds, marking the debut of Kislev and Cathay along with the Chaos factions (Khorne, Nurgle, Slaanesh, and Tzeentch). Players will wage wars with the greatest variety of legendary heroes, colossal monsters, flying creatures, and magical powers.