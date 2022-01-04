Surprises give us life and some of the best are when free games appear in the middle of the road. Amazon had announced the batch of titles that we can claim throughout this month of January, without any great bombshell. That has changed today, because we have several surprise works that you can claim at this link.

The main protagonist is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the title from Respawn Entertainment. We will have to embody Cal Kestis, a former Padawan who sets his mission in restore the Jedi Order in a time between episode III and IV.

In the middle of the fight against the Empire, we will be able to use all the typical abilities related to the Force, just as we will have a lightsaber in hand. The code can be redeemed for Origin, the Electronic Arts platform.

On the other hand, Total War: Warhammer is another of the games that has appeared without eating or drinking it. Such a classic of the world of strategy, being able to immerse yourself in an intense campaign in which to fight colossal battles in real time. Bretonnia, Empire, Dwarfs, Vampire Counts and Greenskins are the factions that we can embody in the fight. The code is redeemable for the Epic Games Store.

Finally, World War Z: Aftermath is another of the works that lands unexpectedly. Here you can team up with friends to face countless hordes of zombies, so the cooperation between the team and the correct management of resources will be essential to survive. The code is redeemable for the Epic Games Store.

If you do not have a subscription to the service, you can always benefit from the 30-day free trial that you can activate here. Remember that in February all games will no longer be available so don’t hesitate to get hold of them.