Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – what to expect from the game and when it will arrive

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Focus Entertainment’s new title was announced during the 2021 Game Awards. All the details of the video game, in this note!

Continuing with the events of the ceremony of the Game Awards 2021, we must highlight a very important one. During the most important awards ceremony for video games, the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, the new title from Focus Entertainment.

Warhammer 40,000 is a third person action shooter developed by Saber Interactive, creators of Halo, Quake and World War Z, among others. In it we took control of the chief of the ultramarines, the Captain Titus, played by Clive Standen, series actor Vikings and Taken; who will have to face the Tyranids.

This new installment of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 comes out 10 years after the release of the first part. In the game trailer we can see how some soldiers of the Imperial Guard fight against the Tyranids. The humans, about to be defeated by the aliens, receive the help of the Ultramarines, who rescue them and begin their massacre on that unknown planet.

There is no doubt that we can expect a lot from this title, since in addition to its excellent visuals and striking artistry, it also has an interesting plot. Without going further, John bert, the director of Focus, said: “Space Marine 2 is “the largest project in the history of Focus in terms of investment and ambition“.

The title, it seems, will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC, for now. If you want to know more about Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 you can always do so by accessing its official website. On the other hand, if you want to know all the details about the Game Awards award ceremony, enter here.

