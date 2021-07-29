War for Wakanda already has a release date

After several months of expectation, today it has been confirmed that War for Wakanda, the next big free expansion of Marvel’s avengers, will be available next August. Similarly, a number of additional details have been provided.

War for Wakanda will be available to all players of Marvel’s avengers next August 17. Although a new trailer has not been shared, it was revealed that on August 16, that is, one day before the expansion, at 12:00 PM (Mexico City time) a new War Table will take place, where the developers will provide new information for this title.

This expansion will include Black Panther as the new hero, as well as two main villains, one of whom will be Klaw, one of the most recognized antagonists of the protector of Wakanda. Similarly, we will be able to participate in more Drop Zone and Threat Sector missions.

While the game-as-a-service aspect is still somewhat annoying for gamers, the additional campaigns the game has received have substantially improved the title compared to how it was last year.

War for Wakanda will be available for free to all players of Marvel’s avengers next August 17. On related topics, the series of Hawkeye already has a release date.

Via: Comicbook

