All this coincided with the arrival in Doha of a delegation from Barça with the mission of reaching an agreement. That delegation landed on Wednesday and in it are the sports vice president Rafa Yuste and the football director Mateu Alemany.

I want to go home, as you can imagine, but it is a matter of respect. I have a contract and the two clubs must agree Xavi Hernandez

“I have been clear with what I want. I think it is a matter of hours, maybe days,” added the former midfielder.

Ronald Koeman was fired on Wednesday of last week, after a defeat against Rayo Vallecano, and since then Xavi’s name has been ringing insistently, despite the fact that in May he signed a contract renewal with Al Sadd until 2023.

“The position of the club is clear from the beginning: we want to keep our coach Xavi and we cannot deprive ourselves of him at this delicate moment of the season“, said Turki Al Ali, according to a tweet from the club, published when the Catalan delegation was attending a match between Al Sadd and Al Duhail (3-3).

The club, however, wished to welcome the Barcelona delegation, stating that they “value and respect” the visit.

For his part, Rafa Yuste described the relations between the two clubs as “very good” and that the fact that President Joan Laporta did not travel has not bothered Qatar.

The managers of the two clubs planned a meeting at the end of Al Sadd’s game on the day, which will resume on Thursday if necessary.