The manufacturer of industrial valves Walworth Group wants to expand its participation in the oil and gas industry in Mexico, for which it will seek to extend its commercial links.

Salomón Waisburd Grinberg, Chairman of the Board of the Walworth Group, pointed out that he also intends consolidate itself in the mining, electricity and water industries, among others.

After participating in the 15th edition of the Mexican Petroleum Congress (CMP), which was held last week in Monterrey, Nuevo León, the manager said that this event provides all participating companies and institutions to generate business interactions.

Likewise, it allows to know the new national projects, integral solutions for the hydrocarbon sector, which in turn is a benefit for the economic impulse of the country and the oil industry in Mexico.

Follow the business information in our specialized section

The event, which lasted 4 days, had the participation of 8 thousand institutions and companies from all over the world and more than 350 technical conferences were given with different modalities.

With more than 179 years in the valve market, currently the Walworth company is the largest in Latin America and a benchmark in the industry worldwide.

The group chaired by Waisburd Grinberg has a production plant located in the State of Mexico of more than 30,000 square meters, where more than 500 employees work, which positively impacts production times and competitive response.

It also has a warehouse of more than 6,300 square meters that houses a finished and ready inventory, for agile deliveries.

Do you already have us on Facebook? Like us and receive the best information