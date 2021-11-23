Walmart's new delivery strategy

Walmart is now delivering food through drones, a strategy that even emerged during the pandemic.

Store customers can order anything from tuna cans, diaper packs, and other small items to be shipped via drones.

Delivering food and diapers through drones is now the new strategy being carried out by Walmart in Arkansas, United States.

According to the site The Verge, Walmart is carrying out its new delivery method that consists of the use of drones to deliver some groceries to the inhabitants of Farmington, Arkansas, who place their orders through DroneUp.

The idea is for consumers to order, for example, cans of tuna and other small items as part of a new delivery strategy for Walmart, which has been testing different methods.

Just last week, it was reported that the company was already using driverless trucks to deliver groceries in some regions of the United States. Now, under that same vein, the store continues to experiment with drones, although the process does not seem to be as exciting as imagined.

While it is true that drones can be very useful, in addition to the fact that, as a technology, they attract a lot of attention, food deliveries do not have the same impact, according to The Verge, it is a very slow process.

Each of the drones that DroneUp owns can be operated within a radius of no more than one mile from the store. In addition, instead of dropping the products from the air, what it does is lower them from the use of cables.

Of course, it is an important and exciting strategy, as well as a highly attractive one that, if implemented in more regions, could set an important guideline for the future.

In fact, since September 2020 this type of services began to be implemented as a strategy during the pandemic caused by Covid-19.

On that occasion, it was revealed that Walmart invested heavily in DroneUp to deliver groceries within a mile of stores in North Las Vegas and Cheektowaga, New York.

We already know it and we have already seen it, technology is allowing the world not to stop completely even when a pandemic as contagious as that of Covid-19 can strike, which, however, is still in suspense due to the new registered infections. in various parts of the world.

Somehow, what technology did in this period of health emergency was to test how far humanity has advanced in technological issues and apply them immediately to survive.

Now, thanks to this, we can say that, although the pandemic left a lot of irreparable losses, in terms of technology it came to show that the so-called “digital life” is one of the great advances for humanity.

Within this is what Walmart did – and continues to do – in order to provide a much more complete experience for its customers, especially in a period of pandemic.

Walmart was not the only one, because, in that sense, we can say that all companies had to adapt to a new way of working in order to continue reaching consumers / customers and not lose a beat.

Thanks to technology, companies of all kinds and other sectors of daily life found a space of opportunity to continue growing.

