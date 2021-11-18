According to Profeco, the resolutions of cases in Good End 2021, resulted in more than 3.3 million pesos as the amount recovered for the consumer.

The agency highlights that 62% of the claims came from electronic commerce operations, which reflects the importance that online sales acquire every day in our country.

Liverpool, Palacio de Hierro, Suburbia and Sears had 100% reconciliation and Walmart maintains a willingness to reconcile; while Office Depot he was left with the lowest reconciliation percentage on his line of business.

The supplier with the largest price reductions was the Sears store in three different cities: in León, it applied a discount of 26,500 pesos to an LG refrigerator; in Morelia, an LG Screen had a discount of 26,024 pesos, and in Cuernavaca, 24,079 pesos were discounted from a Samsung Screen.

What were the main complaints in Good End 2021?

The main reasons for the claim were:

Breach of offers or promotions, with 27%.

Purchase cancellation, 18%.

In addition, among the products with the most complaints, clothes and shoes, groceries, white goods and smartphones stood out.