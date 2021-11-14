Customer service in social networks is not exclusively concerned with handling complaints and claims, but is about establishing a relationship with the customer. Today, Walmart México shows us that a personal and two-way customer service is of the utmost importance in times of high sales such as the Good End, since through Twitter it responded to a user who complained about buying an electronic device and it did not it included a functional connector for the country.

Walmart in the eye of the hurricane during the Good End

In recent days, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) announced that it received 165 complaints and the companies with the highest number of complaints are: Sam’s Club, Walmart and Solaris.

The Walmart chain had 20 complaints, the main reasons for complaints are non-compliance with promotions, purchase cancellation and failure to respect prices.

Another announcement that put the chain in the mouth of the public opinion was the investigation carried out by Tec-Check, where it appears as the self-service shop with the most complaints in the period of January and August 2021.

The case and the brand’s response

Twitter user Lola Condlp (@ lolac1202) posted yesterday a complaint of an unsatisfactory purchase of the Good End:

“I think @WaltmartMexico thought we live in Europe because they sent me a connector that didn’t work here. It’s not possible. It is the first time I see that there is no adapter or something. Help. #Good end.”

With an immediate response, Walmart México responded that they were there to help the user and to personalize their communication with her, they requested a phone number and updated the status of the complaint for review.

Hello Lola, we are here to help you. Please can you tell us your order number? This to review it with the corresponding area and give you an answer as soon as possible.

– walmartmexico (@WalmartMexico) November 13, 2021

In other comments, the user complains to other users emphasizing her annoyance “why do you sell something that needs an adapter?” In a thread he concludes that the device should include an adapter for our country.

Today in the morning, Walmart México told Lola Condlp that they are channeling the case and they will share a solution shortly.

With this, the brand shows us that social networks allow us to listen to customers, and know what they think of its products and services, all efficiently, quickly and directly.

The benefits of good customer service through social networks

Today more than ever, customers want to be heard by companies, one of the great benefits of using the Internet as a tool to act individually is that customers establish a relationship and are giving a signal that the brand is interested in being in contact with them.

Likewise, social networks make it possible to detect possible damage to reputation, before they are extended or end the company-client relationship.

To improve customer service through social networks, Pymerang recommends to be in permanent vigilance regarding what is said about the brand.

In the case of the user’s complaint on Twitter, Walmart demonstrated that it is clear that if a customer communicates, they must respond immediately, consistently, honestly and without controversy that could affect the brand.

In these moments of Good End, the supermarket chain cannot afford to neglect the social networks that work 24 hours a day every day of the year, and the company must adapt to that rhythm to improve the customer experience .

