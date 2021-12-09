Walmart has had the idea of ​​labeling a promotion, only that it has gone into giving details and what sought to be a unique offer for the Mexican brand of La Costeña, has become a complaint against the brand on social networks, which adds to the testimony of other bad experiences.

The value of Walmart in the retail market has consolidated this company as a consumer option due to the large number of stores it has and the muscle in electronic commerce that it has achieved, becoming a benchmark to understand the ability it has to generate strategies for sale, only that errors are the order of the day and the consumer does not forgive.

La Costeña with a discount of zero pesos

La Costeña is one of the leading brands in the supermarkets and has consolidated a unique offer, which is used by brands like Walmart to generate promotions, only that too much detail on some of these offers can play against the store.

The best example of this occurred when Twitter user Jorge Juárez denounced how the store promoted the sale of three La Costeña tomato purees at the price of 18 pesos, only that the detail explained that they would save zero pesos with 45 cents.

The image of the promotion caused the mockery of the user who regretted the offer and is part of the lack of control that has been evidenced in networks, about the offers that the brand handles.

I saw this offer on @WalmartMexico and not that offer, the opportunities are taken advantage of 👍👍😃 pic.twitter.com/1BYEW7fqED – Jorge Juarez (@ JorgeJM95) December 9, 2021

The user The Earthy Boy is another of the complaints made in networks that shows the lack of control in the offers, when he reported to the Profeco that the store prevented him from buying a significant volume of toothpaste Colgate.

Hello @Profeco I came to @WalmartMexico to buy toothpaste but they did not want to sell me, where do I raise my complaint? pic.twitter.com/K5Jpusaf7N – Lucho (@elChicoTerroso) December 9, 2021

To this complaint is added that of the user of Twitter Elencilla, who also reported to the Attorney, that the brand prevented him from buying two wines Riunite at the price of 240 pesos, conditioning the sale of these bottles to the same type of drink, despite the fact that the above is not specified in the offer.

@Profeco @WalmartMexico

I took one white and one pink and they did not want to charge me claiming that I could only wear them if they were the same color, their promotion does not specify it.

Is promotion misleading? What proceeds in this case? pic.twitter.com/Cknpne79jh – Elencilla (@lajelencita) December 9, 2021

Bad promotions at point of sale

The point of sale is a key space in the market and within this we see all kinds of commercial exercises, which warn us of the responsibility that is to operate brands and design offers within this place.

As expected, a very important exercise in this has to do with the way in which brands are involved and not only that, the exercise that many of these carry out to motivate market decisions that guarantee the consumer that its value is respected when making purchasing decisions.

Under this dynamic it is important to see that beyond thinking about sales, the point of sale, its focus has to be on the experience that will obviously culminate in a sale, but also in conversation on social networks, word of mouth recommendation, return of the consumer and most importantly, trust.

That said, it is tremendously important to recognize that today brands are in a unique opportunity to improve their business practices and thereby define new tasks that allow them to innovate in the way they achieve a product offering.

