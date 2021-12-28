Walmart has a serious problem in China (like Nike, Intel and H&M)

Walmart has become the latest Western company to have problems handling business involving China’s Xinjiang region, from where the United States practically bans all imports due to complaints of forced labor and human rights violations.

The world’s largest retailer is the focus of attention on Chinese social media after Internet users shared comments showing that Walmart had stopped offering products from Xinjiang for sale in its Walmart stores and Sam’s Club from China.

Some even said they had canceled their Sam’s Club memberships.

It is not a minor problem for Walmart. China has 435 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores, making it Walmart’s second-largest international market per square meter only after Mexico, where the retailer has more than 2,500 stores.

China’s northwest Xinjiang region, home to a large number of ethnic minorities, mostly Muslim (Uighurs), has become a real geopolitical problem for Xi Jinping and an ethical dilemma for US multinationals doing business in China.

The Joe Biden administration accuses the Chinese government of participating in a genocide against religious minorities, something that Beijing denies.

This December, Biden enacted the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which bans all imports into the United States from Xinjiang unless they can certify that they are “free from forced labor.”

Walmart is not the only one with difficulties in China because of Xinjiang

It’s not just Walmart that has problems. Intel released an apology to Chinese consumers following a social media protest against the company that it had sent a letter to suppliers asking them to avoid sourcing in Xinjiang.

Other Western companies such as Hennes and Mauritz (H&M) and Nike have also been the target of fury from Chinese consumers.

In fact, China’s e-commerce sites literally “erased” H&M from the Internet after the second-largest fast fashion firm after Zara stopped sourcing cotton from Xinjiang.