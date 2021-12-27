Communities within the internet are usually very active, which is why they focus on a daily debate created by consumers that somehow reflect the majority preference in terms of products, stores and everything in which they can choose a side, an example of This is what happened in social networks, where a user asked a simple, but effective question, which generated various reactions and demonstrated in a quantifiable way the consumer preference, at least in terms of shopping experiences within the different department stores and stores. self service.

The ranking in social networks

Within Twitter, a survey was provided where a curious Internet user asked the active community of the social network, about which is the store that puts the best music and therefore where they have the best shopping experience.

Help me with this … In which supermarket do they play the best music? 🤔

On Twitter, the ranking was presented where an interested user asked the community the following: “In which supermarket do they play better music? . In addition, the Internet user placed the following options: Walmart, Aurrera, Soriana, Chedraui, the audience had the possibility to choose to vote for any of these options where only the store where they considered that better music was played had to be taken into account.

The survey generated a debate on social networks, since so far the survey has generated 1604 votes, with which the following preference table can be observed.

Walmart: 50.1 percent.

Aurrerá: 12.3 percent.

Soriana: 16.4 percent.

Chedraui: 21.2 percent.

Before the triumph of Walmart given by the consumers @OsvaldoAlvarezS commented the following: “Obvious in @BodegaAurrera”. Given this publicity given by Internet users, the self-service store chain was present in the conversation from its official account, @BodegaAurrera, from which it thanked the preference and commented the following: “In response to @OsvaldoAlvarezS, Greetings, Osvaldo! Don’t forget that at Bodega Aurrera you will find the lowest prices. We are waiting for you soon. Winking “

This initiative, in addition to generating a participatory audience that helps to better integrate the community, shows the importance of the small actions that companies take to generate a better shopping experience for consumers.

Actions like this must be taken into account, since it is in this way that brands generate effective feedback, this because users are the ones who propose to generate and open a debate about what they like and what they do not like. brands, stores and products, so it could be ensured that this type of strategy generates an honest opinion as to how consumers perceive a brand.

