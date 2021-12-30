A Twitter user searched for the Walmart Express phone number on Google and, according to what she says, the number she found directed her to a Sex Shop.

One of the great advantages that we have today thanks to technology is that, through social networks, we can send a complaint to the corresponding authorities without any kind of intermediary.

The so-called “boom” of the networks is due precisely to that, to the fact that now they are much more than just places to chat or interact with other people around the world.

If something has left us digitization and the so-called “hybrid life”, it is that we only need our profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or whatever to make a message known in order to reach millions of connected people the same time.

In that sense, some specialists call this as the true “community” in social networks, which, more and more, are completely transforming the way we communicate with the world and, above all, the way we interact with brands and companies.

For this reason, the use of social networks is much more powerful every day. According to the iLifebelt 2021 study, there are currently around 4.6 billion people connected to the internet around the world, of which 4.140 million people belong to some social network.

Thus, on December 27, a tweeter who calls herself @ Kass19_MX reported a curious case, since, according to her comments, she tried to contact the Walmart Express phone number and it directed her to the phone line of a very famous Sex Shop :

I googled the phone number of @walmart_express Del Valle Norte and this is the number that connects me ???

What’s up? pic.twitter.com/tN1ZwAGFsV – KASS (@ Kass19_MX) December 27, 2021

