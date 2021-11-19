Walmart is accused in networks for late delivery of El Buen Fin products.

A user on Twitter is the one who has denounced the store, stating that its merchandise has not been delivered “in a timely manner.”

Through his Twitter account, a user denounces that Walmart has been late in delivering the products it acquired during El Buen Fin.

Two days have passed since the 2021 edition of The good end, which has not been saved, as in previous years, from consumer complaints.

According to official figures from the Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), in terms of complaints, Liverpool, Soriana and Walmart were the stores with the most complaints from consumers, in addition to calling Chedraui “the king of false offers ”.

The facts

It is nothing new, and that is what is worrying, because, year after year, various practices that, in the end, turn out to be a deception for consumers, continue to be carried out. The difference is that, now, thanks to the great reach of social networks, they can be made known to, on the one hand, make a call to the authorities and, on the other, to alert users.

Now, the complaint does not stem from the famous “fake offers”, but from the fact that the delivery of products is turning into chaos for consumers.

According to what was posted by a user on his Twitter account, Walmart is the store that is not making its deliveries in a timely manner, a fact that has caused the Internet user annoyance, qualifying the company as providing a “lousy service” .

@Walmart good to collect, but terrible to deliver the merchandise in a timely manner, they just give me long and do not give me a delivery date. #terrible service #Good end #Profeco – Lgdario92 @ hotmail. Com (@ Dario92L) November 18, 2021

So far, neither Walmart nor the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) – whom he labeled in his tweet – has commented on the matter, since the post was made, as can be seen at 8:16 in the morning.

As unreasonable as it sounds, this is not the first time something like this has happened, but rather it is a practice that occurs in every edition of El Buen Fin and those who end up suffering the consequences are, mainly, consumers.

The “boom” of social networks

However, one of the great advantages that we have today thanks to technology is that, through social networks, we can send a complaint to the corresponding authorities without any kind of intermediary.

The so-called “boom” of the networks is due precisely to that, to the fact that now they are much more than just places to chat or interact with other people around the world.

If something has left us digitization and the so-called “hybrid life”, it is that we only need our profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or whatever to make a message known in order to reach millions of connected people the same time.

In this sense, some specialists call this the true “community” in social networks, which, increasingly, are completely transforming the way we communicate with the world and, above all, the way we interact with brands. and companies.

For this reason, the use of social networks is much more powerful every day. According to the iLifebelt 2021 study, there are currently around 4.6 billion people connected to the internet around the world, of which 4.140 million people belong to some social network.

Undoubtedly, the complaints about the Good End, although the season has passed, will continue to be reported during the following days. We will see if at any time Walmart or Profeco meet the demand of this user and the others.

Now read: