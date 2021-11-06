Self-service stores have long been forced to improve as technology continues to do so, so now we find different services that provide online purchases from both third parties and establishments themselves, such is the case of the chain of supermarkets Walmart Mexico and Central America, being a chain that currently offers retail products, this chain is considered one of the 1000 most important companies in Mexico And according to data from Executive World, Wal-Mart ranks number six within the companies that employ the most in the country, this important chain has an online section where all comparisons can be made, and these can be delivered through its services of parcel or collection in the different stores, this portal allows the user to generate an account with which the procedures and orders are streamlined, for which it is also possible to pay by linking a bank card or depositing money; However, cybercrime makes use of these platforms and results in things like that of the user @may_olivares who, through his Twitter account, reported that someone outside of him was using the account to request products, adding that he reported the fact so as not to have problems.

Through the social network Twitter, the hacking of an account belonging to the user @may_olivaresel was reported, which indicated that unrecognized charges were being made, to which he denounced that he had already reported it and that Walmart had only changed the password when what he was looking for was the cancellation of the account so that fraud would no longer be committed; However, Walmart’s response was to change the password in the first instance, which did not solve the problem and caused the outrage of the user who turned to the social network to be heard.

What’s up @WalmartMXyCAM that someone is usurping my identity to make purchases online and they cannot cancel my account !!! @Profeco @WalmartMexico is it really that your only solution is to change the password? pic.twitter.com/GgA23LFlKN – Estefany Olivares (@may_olivares) November 5, 2021

Within a second comment, Walmart Mexico from its official account said: “Hello Estefany, we leave at your disposal our Customer Service Center 800 925 6278 and our WhatsApp: 5551340054; we will be happy to help you ”.

Following the use of the comments, it was announced that the measures imposed by the Walmart Mexico corporate were inefficient since the user posted an image where a total purchase charge of more than 3,000 pesos can be seen due to cyber-fraud and usurpation of the user’s identity.

Finally, they responded to this fraud with two final comments where it was mentioned that the collection had been canceled and that the return of the money was already in process, he suggested that action would be taken on the matter and the case would be followed up.

The use of social networks suggests a great improvement when it comes to streamlining all kinds of tasks but they also predispose to a crime that is lurking since electronic fraud and identity theft is something that happens every day, therefore it should prevent to avoid being a victim of any of these forms of cybercrime.

