Walmart has started a project in its stores in the state of Jalisco, where in collaboration with local authorities it will install emergency buttons, a strategy similar to the panic buttons devised in minibuses in Mexico City, with which passengers alerted of risk situations or emergency.

The measure implemented by Walmart confirms the crucial role that the point of sale plays in consumer safety and the challenge in working to achieve this transformation.

Undoubtedly, the change is patented through increasingly important resources and the most valuable thing in these movements is that the brands join in turning their spaces into safe areas.

Reassess the potential of physical stores

Physical stores have invaluable potential in favor of the consumer and the latest measure implemented by Walmart is the best proof of this, now that, in collaboration with authorities, it has made the decision to install help buttons in all its business units that operate in the state. Jalisco, so that consumers can warn of emergency situations.

This measure is an interesting move that bets on a concept called “safe shopping experience” and in addition to becoming an important guideline for consumer safety, it is an interesting resource to see how people will react to the theft of inventory. through these buttons, which is one of the problems that the industry suffers the most.

Another challenge to take into account with this measure is the metric of the type of crimes that will begin to be registered and how other brands will join it.

The way this technology operates, which is similar to that used in public transport in Mexico City, when at the time a campaign was promoted that installed panic buttons in transport units, to alert the authorities of risk situations aboard them, is to work in collaboration with the C5 Urban Shield, through which each of the alerts that are made will be monitored and addressed.

