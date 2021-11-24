Topo Chico and Oxxo’s own brands such as Bitz will have a new enemy with the entry of Walmart stores to the convenience market, a fact that marks the arrival of the company to a new category of retail.

The appearance of Walmart in convenience stores happens at a very important moment for the chain, which has also announced its expansion to the gas station industry, making this movement one with great potential due to the scope that the company is achieving in the market, where undoubtedly very important references are established, which tells us about the ability of a brand to expand.

Walmart and its new stores

Whether under the name of Bodega Aurrera, Mi Bodega Aurrera, Sam’s Club, Walmart Express or Walmart Supercenter, a variant of these brands will be used in the convenience stores attached to the gas stations that Walmart plans to open in the near future.

The sentence has been shared in an exclusive statement for El Financiero and gives the brand a very important starting point, as this defines the ability of this firm to strengthen its traditional business model, which had been slow to migrate to new ones. categories where its next competition, Oxxo, already dominates with the concept of Oxxo Gas.

The importance of Walmart operating its own convenience stores expands its brand to new points of sale with a format similar to Bodega Express, which has become one of the most profitable proposals that the group currently has.

Given these measures, what is inevitable is that the category of own brands will be strengthened, where Oxxo bets with names such as Blitz, while Great Value, from Walmart, will also have this opportunity to reach sales aisles that will be installed a few steps from gas stations.

Appearance of Walmart gas stations in countries like the United States:

Time to measure forces

While Walmart announces its arrival in the convenience segment, Oxxo continues to be the object of accusations by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who mentioned the brand in his conference on Tuesday, November 23 with the following statement:

“How the Lord of the Oxxo – and I will continue saying it – is not going to put his hand on his heart and is going to continue accepting nothing else because it is legal that his Oxxos are always lit as if it were daytime and the grocery store . The man, the lady or the lady, because her husband has passed away, who supports his children from that, a poor grocer, has to disconnect his freezers so as not to pay more electricity because of the quota or the rate that is charged to that grocer It is higher than the amount charged to Oxxo, which is thousands throughout the country from a large company, just because the Lord of Oxxo financed and continues to finance politicians who are at his service ”.

Very important movements are being registered in the convenience store market and it is important to keep an eye on it, because the leading brand in this retail category is in the daily gaze of the president, with mentions of the brand in a significant number of their press conferences, while Walmart announces the arrival in this segment, which undoubtedly poses a very important challenge in the market that leads us to study a format that has become indispensable in our lives as consumers.

