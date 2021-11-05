When is ‘The irresistible end’ of Walmart 2021?

This year, ‘The irresistible end’ will start with an online pre-sale on November 8 and 9, and from November 10 to 21 in omnichannel purchases (to improve the experience of its customers, allowing them to be in constant contact with the company at through multiple channels at the same time) in the more than 2,700 stores and clubs nationwide, as well as through mobile apps, home delivery and store pickup services.

For buyers who go to physical stores, Walmart de México y Centroamérica reported in all of them that it will reinforce the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Walmart irresistible end deals

Clients of Bodega Aurrera You will find offers in the categories of computers, cell phones, televisions, appliances, appliances, pantry and more. There will also be payment facilities that include up to 24 months without interest, bonuses with participating cards; as well as the “Bodega Aurrera online” service in less than 48 hours.

Sam’s Club will offer more value to your membership with exclusive products at the best prices of the year. It will have bets in technology, appliances and pantry of the leading brands with free shipping through sams.com.mx and its mobile application, as well as up to 18 months without interest and bonuses with participating cards.

The stores Walmart Express and Superama will participate with their traditional promotion “take three and pay two in wines and spirits”, along with promotional prices on cold meats from November 8 to 16 with the possibility of purchase in online store and in the application, home delivery services and collection in store, more payment facilities with participating bank cards.

For their part, the clients of Walmart Supercenter They will find electronics and household appliances products, with attractive promotions under a solid omnichannel offer, so that they can buy everything they need where and when they need it. Banking promotions will include up to 24 months without interest and bonuses with participating cards.