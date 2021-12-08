Wallpaper is living in a golden age. Its new designs and properties mean that it has made the leap from traditional areas such as the living room, entrance or bedrooms to wet areas such as bathrooms and of course the kitchen.

Include the painted paper in the kitchen it has many advantages. Among the most prominent is that “subtracts” coldness to the kitchens. Paper takes the place of tiles and can include more or less discreet color, textures and patterns (on demand) to a space that is asked for more than just being a workspace.

Because kitchens are one of the most important rooms in the house. A stay that opens up to the rest of the house through the new open kitchen designs or through pretty glass doors. For this reason, the wallpaper gains strength and occupies only some areas of the kitchen because it continues without being the most suitable material for some areas of the kitchen.

Wallpaper on the dashboard

Although a priori it does not seem the ideal place for the kitchen, we signed up the idea of ​​@estudiomarinasantos to show off the wallpaper on the dashboard: cover it with a glass. In this way it will be easily cleaned and will not suffer the wear and tear of intensive use in the kitchen. With this system you do not have to worry about a high use of the kitchen



Kitchen @estudiomariasantos

The other option is to put it on vinyl so it can be easily cleaned and can hold a little water.



Via @pauladuarteinteriores

In this kitchen the wallpaper covers the wall of the sink.



Via @subeinteriorismo

This kitchen design by Sube Interiorismo opens up to the rest of the house through a glass wall. Wallpaper is the resource that unifies the kitchen with the corridor that is visible.

Wallpaper in the office

One of the most logical ways to use wallpaper is to place it in the office or dining room. In kitchens, where you also eat, they serve to frame and zone the dining room.



Via @paulaordovas

In the case of Paula Ordovás’s kitchen, the vegetal wallpaper creates a great contrast with an immaculately white kitchen.



Project kitchen By Natalia Zubizarreta. Photography By Felipe Scheffel Bell

The office of this kitchen has been employed with a textured paper with a natural finish to create a very warm and friendly eating area.

Wallpaper for high kitchen niches

If you like the idea of ​​not cluttering the kitchen with tall furniture, a great idea is to fill the space between the dashboard and the ceiling.or with shelves and wallpaper. Like in this kitchen by Pia Capdevila where the classic vertical striped wallpaper works just as well.





The designer Mikel Irastorza like Natalia Zubizarreta, in the cover image, they go for wallpaper where tall furniture ends. Wallpaper transforms the traditional gray kitchen into something less conventional and more daring thanks to the choice of patterns in this San Sebastián apartment.





On this floor also from the San Sebastian designer, the high ceilings of the kitchen serve as an excuse to include a role in very natural green tones in the upper part of the kitchen that later ends in the office. It is in addition to including green (the color that dominates in this house).





It has inspired us:

A textured wallpaper with a natural fabric finish from El Corte Inglés Papel. A roll of this wall paper occupies an area of ​​approximately 5.3 m2 for 19.95 euros.

Plain Wallpaper Mumbai El Corte Inglés

From VILBER Digital printing wallpaper on non-woven fabric, free of pvc free and with ecological hp latex inks for 6.80 m2 54.61 euros

VILBER Wallpaper, digital printing on non-woven fabric, pvc free, ecological hp latex inks. Special width of 68 cm x10 m. long. Covers 6.80 m2. AZOR. 2754 W-01

Striped wallpaper in beige, as in Pía Capdevila’s kitchen, Basic El Corte Inglés model, a roll occupies approximately 5.3 m2 for 9.95 euros

Striped wallpaper Basic El Corte Inglés

A Cosmopolitan Series wallpaper by Rasch Wallpaper with geometric patterns in the shape of a fan, it is a washable and resistant wallpaper. Measurements: 0.53 (width) x 10 (length) m for 64.95 euros

Cosmopolitan Rasch Series fan wallpaper

Cover image Project By Natalia Zubizarreta with Photography By Felipe Scheffel Bell

