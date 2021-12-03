Cryptocurrencies turned another Wall Street veteran this week after former Citi executive Matt Zhang launched a $ 1.5 billion digital asset fund. A new funding mechanism that allows users to access early-stage cryptocurrency startups highlighted Cardano’s huge community. One of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in Latin America raised $ 50 million in private financing to expand its operations. 1inch Network raised another $ 175 million from some of the largest hedge funds in the crypto space to expand DeFi’s liquidity.

Former Citi Banker Launches $ 1.5 Billion Crypto Fund

Matt Zhang left a 14-year career at Citigroup to launch Hivemind Capital Partners, a $ 1.5 billion multi-strategic fund focused on cryptocurrencies and blockchain. The fund is designed to invest in emerging blockchain projects, support institutional access to cryptocurrencies, and actively trade digital assets.

MELD’s billion dollar ISPO makes Cardano shine

In October, DeFi banking protocol MELD concluded a billion dollar initial stake pool offering (ISPO), giving Cardano holders the ability to lock their ADA tokens in exchange for MELD tokens. The ISPO was a resounding success, with more than 40,000 participants staking 620 million ADA. MELD CEO Ken Olling offered Cointelegraph an exclusive comment.

The crypto unicorn 2TM, operator of Mercado Bitcoin, one of the largest digital asset exchanges in Latin America, closed a private investment round of USD 50.3 million. 2TM plans to expand its services in the region as the adoption of cryptocurrencies continues to grow in places like Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

Amber Group leads 1inch Network’s $ 175 million Series B

Earlier this week, decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch Network closed a $ 175 million private funding round, with input from some of the largest venture capitalists in the crypto sector, including Amber Group, VanEck, Jane Street, Fenbushi Capital, Alameda Research, Celsius and Nexo. Series B was more than double the $ 70 million goal that 1inch Network had initially planned and further demonstrated the enormous appetite for DeFi solutions.

