European stocks start 2022 at all-time highs

European stocks closed at record highs on Monday, starting the year on an optimistic mood in hopes of a stable economic recovery, despite the increase in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The pan-European STOXX 600 Index rose 0.5% to a record close of 489.99 points.

The benchmark rose 22.4% in 2021, its second-best annual result since 2009, as economic stimulus measures, earnings growth and vaccine distribution encouraged investors to pump money into the stock market.

“Although the variants of COVID-19 permeated the world economy, 2021 was the year of the records, as many exchanges closed at or near all-time highs, while flows into equities exceeded their largest accumulation in history (928,000 million), “said Sean Darby, global equity strategist at Jefferies.

“Looking ahead to 2022, we expect volatility to increase.”

The stock indices of Germany, France, Italy and Spain rose between 0.5% and 1.4%, while the London markets remained closed.

With information from Reuters.