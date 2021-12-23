Reuters.- The major Wall Street indices rose on Wednesday in a broad rebound on upbeat economic data and hopeful news about the severity of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is spreading around the world.

Shares advanced for the second consecutive session, after the increase in volatility in the last month of 2021 after the arrival of the omicron and in a good year for equities.

A South African study suggested that there is less risk of hospitalization and serious illness in people infected with the omicron variant than in individuals with the delta variant, but World Health Organization officials cautioned that it was too early to draw definitive conclusions.

“We continue to have difficulties in orienting ourselves to the omicron outbreak, but in recent days… se evidence is accumulating that the strain is potentially less severe than previous onesSpecifically delta, which bodes well for economic momentum in 2022, “said Mike Stritch, chief investment officer at BMO Wealth Management.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 47.50 points, or 1.02%, to finish at 4,696.73 points, while the Nasdaq gained 180.81 points, or 1.18%, at 15,521.89. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 262.58 points, or 0.74%, to 35,755.28 units.

Shares of Tesla rose, boosting the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive, said in an interview that he has already sold “enough shares.”

US consumer confidence continued to improve in December, suggesting that the economy will continue to expand in 2022.

The Conference Board survey showed that more consumers were planning to buy a home or high-value items such as motor vehicles and large appliances, as well as go on vacation in the next 6 months.

