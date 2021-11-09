By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) – Wall Street stocks ended slightly higher on Monday, rising since early in the day as investors welcomed the passage of a US infrastructure spending bill, but earnings faltered at the last minute as Tesla stocks weighed down the indices.

* The three major US stock indices cut their initial gains, but closed higher. Still, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq extended their streak of closing all-time highs to eight consecutive sessions.

* “It has become a self-fulfilling prophecy,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management. “Why are indices going up? Because people are buying,” Nolte added. “Why are they buying? Because the indices are going up.”

* Tesla Inc was the biggest drag on the S&P 500. His shares fell after CEO Elon Musk took a poll on Twitter about whether he should sell about 10% of his shares in the electric car company he founded. .

* The poll obtained more than 3.5 million votes, with 57.9% of votes in favor.

* Cyclicals sensitive to the economy, small businesses and chips led the gains, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index hitting an all-time high.

* Industrial and commodity stocks received a boost after the US Congress passed President Joe Biden’s $ 1 trillion infrastructure spending bill on Saturday.

* “Over the weekend we have received another trillion dollars for the economy, which is already underway,” said Nolte. “So investors see it as a very good thing for the equity markets.”

* The S&P 500 gained 4.17 points, or 0.09%, to 4,701.7 points, while the Nasdaq rose 10.77 points, or 0.07%, to 15,982.36. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 104.27 points, or 0.29%, to 36,432.22.

(Reported by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)