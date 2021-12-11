Reuters.- Wall Street advanced this afternoon and the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high, while market agents digested an inflation reading that was in line with expectations, but which was also the largest annual increase in almost four decades.

Wall Street’s top three stock indexes rose, with tech stocks gaining the most.

All Wall Street indices ended the session above last Friday’s close, and the benchmark index S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly percentage advance since FebruaryAs the slightest fear of the omicron variant of the coronavirus helped a rebound earlier in the week.

A Labor Department report showed consumer prices rose last month at an annual rate of 6.8%, the highest in more than 39 years.

“It seems that the reaction of the day indicates that the markets are discounting the reading (of the IPC)“Said Chuck Carlson, CEO of Horizon Investment Services that operates on Wall Street. “Markets are always looking ahead and perhaps the session reading is indicative of a spike versus a sustained level.”

Wall Street awaits further action from the Fed

The persistence of inflation due to ongoing supply chain challenges suggests that the The Federal Reserve could start tightening its monetary policy sooner than many expect.

“Clearly, it is being driven primarily by supply chain issues.”said Tim Ghriskey, a senior strategist at Inverness Counsel. “But it seems that these problems could be subsiding, and with time we should see how they moderate. That should slow down inflation. “

In this sense, the Fed is slated for a two-day monetary policy meeting next week, in which market players will be on the lookout for any clues about rate hikes and the rate at which you will reduce your bond purchases.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 44.20 points, or 0.95%, to 4,711.65 units, while the Nasdaq rose 113.23 points, or 0.72%, at 15,630.60. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 216.24 points, or 0.60%, to 35,970.93 units.

