Reuters.- Wall Street stocks closed higher on Monday, regaining some of the ground lost on Friday as investors seemed hopeful that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will not cause lockdowns after reassuring words from US President Joe Biden.

* The Nasdaq led gains among the indices with the help of the technology sector, while the S&P and the Dow Jones advanced after suffering their biggest daily percentage declines in months in Friday’s session, when investors worried about the disruption that the new variant of Covid-19 could cause.

* Biden said Monday that omicron-related lockdowns were out of the question for now., and noted that the variance was a cause for concern but not for panic.

* Urged Americans to get vaccinated and wear masks indoors. He also said the United States was working with drug companies to make contingency plans if new vaccines were needed.

* Comments and indications from pharmaceutical companies that they are taking the variant seriously were reassuring to investors, who had been concerned about the possibility of new restrictions by the Covid.

* “Friday was a major risk reduction event. The market returned to its worst fears about the spread of Covid-19 and the return of lockdowns, “said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

* “Now you start to see a certain optimism when you listen to the president, when you listen to the CEO of Pfizer. The omicron panic is easing and we are in a wait and see period, “he added.

* Vaccine makers such as Pfizer, its partner BioNTech and rivals Moderna and Johnson & Johnson said Monday they are working on vaccines that specifically target omicron, in case their existing vaccines are not effective against the variant.

* According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 58.74 points, or 1.28%, to 4,654.43 units, while the Nasdaq added 288.61 points, or 1.86%, to 15,780.27 units. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 226.75 points, or 0.65%, to 35,126.09 units.

* Among the top 11 S&P sectors, tech led the percentage gains.

