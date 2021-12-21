NEW YORK (AP) – Wall Street’s leading indicators rebounded Tuesday morning after three days of losses triggered by concerns about the spread of the omicron variant and lingering fears about rising inflation.

Tech stocks posted solid gains. Micron Technology was up 8.6% after the chipmaker offered investors an encouraging profit forecast.

Nike, one of 30 Dow Jones stocks, was up 5.5% after posting strong quarterly results.

At 10:37 in the morning, the S&P 500 advanced 0.42%, while the Dow Jones index rose 0.81%. The Nasdaq composite, led by the technology sector papers, added 0.32%.