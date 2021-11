Nov 24 (Reuters) – US stocks were lower on Wednesday after a mixed set of economic data and disappointing results from retailers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, which falls on Thursday.

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61.49 points, or 0.17%, to 35,752.31 points. The S&P 500 was down 14.92 points, or 0.32%, at 4,675.78 units and the Nasdaq Composite was down 97.26 points, or 0.62%, at 15,677.88 units. (Report by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)