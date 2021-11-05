Reuters.- The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Wall Street indices closed this afternoon at record highsAs investors took in the Federal Reserve’s decision to start cutting its monthly bond purchases and chipmaker stocks rose on Qualcomm’s strong financial outlook.

While, the Wall Street Dow Jones Industrial Average fell from an all-time closing high in the previous round, dragged down by the shares of banks JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group.

Finance fell sharply as Treasury yields fell, with the market withdrawing expectations of faster Fed rate hikes a day after the central bank signaled it was in no rush to do so.

According to preliminary data from the Wall Street shutdown, the S&P 500 gained 19.68 points, or 0.42%, to 4,680.25 units, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 128.72 points, or 0.82%, to 15,941.05 units. The Industrial Average Dow Jones, meanwhile, fell 31.14 points, or 0.09%, at 36,126.44 units.

Wall Street awaits reduction of stimulus

Among the S&P 500 sectors, consumer discretionary and technology posted strong gains.

The Qualcomm Inc shares soared after the processor maker projected better-than-expected earnings and sales for its quarter today thanks to the growing demand for chips used in phones, cars and other devices that connect to the Internet.

Moderna’s papers, meanwhile, fell as the company lowered its 2021 sales forecast for its Covid-19 vaccine by as much as $ 5 billion. The company’s shares weighed on the health sector of the S&P 500.

Data showed that the number of Americans who filed new Unemployment benefit claims fell to a new 19-month low last week, which suggests that the economy is regaining momentum. The report will be followed by a more comprehensive non-farm payroll report tomorrow Friday.

