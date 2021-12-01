Last week, the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus, called the omicron, shook markets, raising fears that this new variant could slow down an economy not yet fully recovered.

At the moment, the market is waiting for information on how dangerous the omicron variant could be, the degree to which current vaccines could offer protection, and the additional restrictions that governments might have to impose that could hurt the economy, Luschini said.

The Mexican Stock Market falls 3% in the month

The main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), the IPC, also fell on the day and in the month due to concerns about the omicron variant and the future of the monetary policy of the United States.

The S & P / BMV IPC closed Tuesday’s session down 0.20% to 49,698.72. In the month, the index accumulated a fall of 3.14%. Its second worst month since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Of the 35 companies that make up the index, those that recorded the greatest losses were Alsea, with a 15% drop; Volaris, with -14% and Elektra, with -12%. On the other hand, the companies with the greatest advance during the month were Gruma, with an increase of 7.5%; and Jose Cuervo and Arca Continental with an increase of 4%.

With information from Reuters.