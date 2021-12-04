Reuters.- Major Wall Street indices fell this afternoon and the Nasdaq led the way down, as investors bet a tepid jobs report won’t stop the Federal Reserve from withdrawing aid as they grapple with uncertainty over the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

After a higher open, Wall Street spent the rest of the session lower and a rise in a volatility index highlighted investor anxiety.

The report from the United States Department of Labor, before the opening of the session, showed that, although non-farm employment grew less than expected in November, the unemployment rate fell to 4.2%, the lowest since February 2020, and wages increased.

On the other hand, an indicator of the activity of the US service industry reached a record in November.

Both data seemed to influence investors’ expectations about the Fed’s next move to tighten its monetary policy.

Wall Street wary of Fed data

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said this week that the central bank will consider a more rapid reduction in its bond-buying program, a move that some believe opens the door to earlier interest rate hikes.

“There is not enough in the employment report to dissuade the Fed from accelerating the ‘taper’ (reduction of bond purchases) and leaves the door open for a faster rate hike than the market could have been anticipating” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

The number of countries reporting Omicron cases continued to rise, but still there is little clarity on the severity of the disease or the level of protection offered by existing vaccines against Covid-19.

According to preliminary data, S&P 500 lost 38.71 points, or 0.85%, to 4,538.39 units, while the Nasdaq Composite is down 292.16 points, or 1.90%, at 15,089.16. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.78 points, or 0.19%, to 34,575.01 units.

In a clear indication of investor nerves, Wall Street’s fear gauge, the CBOE market volatility index, topped 35 points in afternoon trading for the first time since late January.

