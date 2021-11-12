Reuters.- The S&P 500 ended in practice unchanged this afternoon, but the rises in chipmaker shares helped the Nasdaq come up in a very quiet session for the Veterans Day commemoration.

The day before, a report of accelerating inflation reduced the confidence of Wall Street investors, who halted a streak of record highs at the close.

The Walt Disney Co stock, which fell after a disappointing earnings report, dragged the Wall Street Dow into the red.

The bond market was closed for the Veterans Day celebration, and in the absence of economic data and with the third-quarter earnings season drawing to a close, there were few catalysts to move the markets.

“Days like today are really hard to judge, because essentially you have half the market closed,” said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel.

Quiet day on Wall Street for Veterans Day

“Specific company and industry events are moving the markets today.”

Investors favored growth over value, and economy-sensitive small caps and chips outperformed the market.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rebounded from its worst session in more than six weeks, driven by earnings from Nvidia Corp after the Susquehanna brokerage raised the chipmaker’s price target.

Unofficially, the PThe Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 158.7 points, or 0.44%, to 35,921.24 units, while the S&P 500 gained 2.56 points, or 0.06%, at 4,649.27. The Nasdaq added 81.58 points, or 0.52%, to 15,704.28 units.

