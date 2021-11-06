Reuters.- The main indices of Wall Street closed this afternoon at record highs and posted solid weekly gains, after good employment data in the United States and positive data on Pfizer’s experimental pill against Covid-19.

The report of the Labor Department showed U.S. employment rose more than expected last month as Covid-19 infections decreased during the boreal summer.

The Pfizer Inc’s experimental antiviral pill to treat Covid-19 shown to reduce by 89% the possibilities of hospitalization or death of adults at risk of developing a serious illness, the company reported today. Wall Street reacted and Pfizer shares rose sharply.

The news kept Wall Street stocks rallying after investors this week took in the Federal Reserve’s decision to begin cutting its monthly bond purchases to support the economy.

“The momentum we’ve seen this week has continued, and the employment report and Pfizer announcement are certainly providing positive points for investors to put more money in the market “said Chuck Carlson, CEO of Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

Read more: Pemex lowers ‘the moon and the stars’ to gas stations: it promises better prices and support in permits

Wall Street hopeful by Pfizer news

According to preliminary closing data, the S&P 500 gained 16.34 points, or 0.35%, to 4,696.40 units, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 26.72 points, or 0.17%, to 15,967.02 units. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 197.25 points, or 0.55%, to 36,321.48 units.

The Wall Street travel stocks surged after Pfizer’s announcement, with the S&P 1500 airline index rising and cruise operators Carnival Corp, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise also taking advantage of the bullish streak.

“It’s still too early to be final, but this (pill) seems like a real game changer for many industries such as leisure and transportation, which is being reflected in prices, “said Andre Bakhos, managing director of New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville. New Jersey.

Among the sectors of the S&P 500, energy and industry posted strong earnings.

The health sector lagged behind its peers. The Pfizer news weighed on the actions of competitors like Merck and Covid-19 vaccine makers like Moderna.

It may interest you: Weight and stock gain after US employment data; they score weekly hike