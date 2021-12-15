Reuters.- Wall Street closed this tartde lower after data released that showed producer prices rose more than expected in November, consolidating expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce a faster reduction in its asset purchases this week.

The rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus has also dampened the spirits of Wall Street investors after the S&P 500 index hit an all-time high at the close of last week.

The declines were led by technology-related large caps, with Salesforce.com, Microsoft Corp, Adobe and Alphabet Inc trailing the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Apple Inc was down 0.8% but ended far from its session lows after the iPhone maker said it would require customers and employees to wear face masks in its stores amid rising Covid-19 cases.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 34.04 points, or 0.73%, to 4,634.30 units, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 171.54 points, or 1.11%, at 15,241.74. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 99.45 points, or 0.28%, up to 35,551.50 units.

Data from the Labor Department showed that the producer price index (PPI) for final demand in the 12 months to November soared 9.6%, its biggest increase since November 2010.

About two-thirds of Nasdaq stocks were trading below their 200-day moving average, according to Refinitiv data, suggesting that many stocks in the index are struggling, although the overall index remains just 6% below. its record close for November.

“The Covid plus inflation is the Grinch who stole Christmas”, said Jake Dollarhide, CEO of Longbow Asset Management. “I am not underestimating the fact that there are some big names on the Nasdaq giving up some of their big profits. When leaders fall, it is not a good sign. “

