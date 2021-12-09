Walking is an excellent activity for our health. Going for half an hour a day can substantially change our physical condition, help us take care of our heart, activate our muscles, improve blood circulation, among other things. But it is not only important that we walk, but how fast we walk.

Research carried out by the University of Sydney found that increasing the speed at which we walk could lengthen our life expectancy.

The researchers took information from 11 databases, with data on mortality, from the English and Scottish populations. The information collected was between the years 1994 and 2008. In total, they analyzed data from 50,225 people who self-reported their walking speed. The researchers took into account variables such as the total amount and intensity of physical activity, age, gender or weight.

In the results, they found that walking at a medium pace was associated with a 20% reduction in mortality, while walking fast lowered that risk to 24% compared to walking slowly.





The same was true of the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. Walking at a medium pace reduced the risk by 24% and walking briskly by 21% compared, again, to walking slowly.

This effect seemed to be still more pronounced in groups of older people. People over the age of 60 who walked at a medium pace appeared to have a 46% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. Those who walked fast had, for their part, a 53% lower risk.

The individual walking pace of each was self-reported by what could have caused some deficiency in rhythm measurement which could affect the results. However, it is interesting to know the relationship that the pace at which we walk can have on our health.

As always, more research is needed to confirm these results. In any case, we encourage you, quickly or slowly, to go for a walk and take advantage the benefits that this exercise has so simple for our organism.

This article was originally published by Iria Reguera in June 2018 and has been revised for republication.

Images | iStock, Unsplash

