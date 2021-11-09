They are already shooting the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and could introduce a character that will shock fans of Marvel Studios.

They recently confirmed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever production has stopped due to the injury of Letitia Wright (Shuri), but filming is scheduled to continue in January 2022. Luckily, they have a few extra months to prepare everything because they changed the release date.

Attention SPOILERS. The film will begin with a funeral / tribute to T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) which will be very emotional for the fans of Marvel studios. But there will be a new surprise as they will introduce Azari the son of T’Challa and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and heir to the Wakanda throne. The most curious thing is that Azari in the comics he is the son of T’Challa and Ororo, that is to say, Storm of the X Men. But in Marvel studios They will change the origin somewhat and it will be a totally different character.

The film will have several characters who will wear the costume of Black panther What Shuri, Okoye and another that for now they have not revealed. But this means that no one will replace T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), since no character will keep the suit and the responsibility in property. So the real Black panther in a few years it will be Azari.

More rumors.

Another information that is hitting all over the Internet, is that the events of The Eternals will affect the movie a lot Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Since when the Celestial emerges from the center of the Earth, Atlantis it will be very affected and they will want to take revenge on the surface. This will cause him to go to war with Wakanda. Something that will undoubtedly be absolutely shocking, since it will be able to debut Namor.

The movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It will be released on November 11, 2022. While we wait for more information to be revealed, we can see all the films of Marvel studios where has participated T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) on Disney Plus.